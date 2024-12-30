Krachi East MP-elect Vows to Deliver for Constituents Under Mahama-Led NDC Administration

Nelson Kofi Djabab, the Member of Parliament-elect for Krachi East in the Oti Region, has reassured constituents that the Mahama-led administration will not disappoint them.

His remarks followed a recent visit to the Church of Pentecost, Dambai Lakeside District, K.K.C. Gadzepko Memorial Temple, where he expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the just-ended general elections.

In his address, Djabab emphasized that the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) marks the beginning of a new chapter for Krachi East and the broader Oti Region. He reiterated the party’s commitment to improving the lives of residents and tackling the challenges faced by the region.

“The people of Ghana will not be disappointed for voting for the NDC,” Djabab assured the gathering. “I am committed to working tirelessly to advocate for development in the region. The NDC is dedicated to meeting the needs of the people, and we will not take this mandate for granted.”

Abdul Rahman Sulemana, the NDC Chairman for Krachi East, also echoed similar sentiments, assuring constituents of a transformative period ahead. He called for continued support from the public to help the NDC address the country’s economic challenges and steer Ghana towards prosperity.