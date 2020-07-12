Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency, has extended his generosity to the paying of salaries of 223 teachers of private schools in the Constituency to assuage their sufferings resulting from the COVID-19 destabilisation.

The MP, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, at the weekend met both private teachers of the Basic and Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Krachi East Constituency, who have not received salaries since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic some months ago.

He said the support, estimated at GHC44,600.00 from the MP’s Common Fund was to give relief to the economically distressed teachers now at home and not earning income.

Mr Gyato urged the teachers to observe social distancing, keep away from public events and gatherings and practice hands washing and the wearing of facial masks to help fight the virus.

Mr Frederick Attah, Headmaster of Dambai SHS (DAMSEC), thanked the MP for his benevolence, expressing shock of his thoughtfulness about their plight, which anchored on the pandemic.

He said his reward would be here on earth and not delay till he got to heaven.

Mr Attah said he now believed in the assertion that speaking to the wind brings results as their prayers have been answered bountifully.

“It has not been easy since the last time we received our salaries, three months without it was like hell,” he acknowledged.

Others extended their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for stepping in to save their lives and also requested from the Constituency to support him retain the Parliamentary seat, in the December 7, polls.

Advertisements