Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency, has presented assorted medical items and other equipment worth GH¢1.6 Million to the Krachi East Municipal Health Directorate to improve healthcare delivery in the Constituency.

The items, which were procured and purchased from the MP’s Common Fund include; microscope (TC/XSZ – N107), photocopier machines, ultrasound machines, oxygen concentrator, autoclave, dressing set pieces. 26 hospital beds.

The rest of the medical equipment and appliances include: ambubag pieces, nebulizer pieces, delivery bed, suction machine pieces, motorbikes, west pool TV, multi plate sets, west pool fridge, 1500w voltage regulator and 280 pieces of hospital bed sheets to be distributed across the health facilities in the Constituency.

Mr Gyato, presenting the items, said he noted the numerous health challenges facing the Municipality including; lack of logistics, hospital beds and other medical items informed the donation.

He was optimistic the gesture would bring some respite to the challenges confronting the area for improved healthcare delivery.

Touching on access road networks to health facilities, Mr Gyato said facelift was extended to the Dan Moser E.P Clinic roads, Dambai Health Centre roads and other town roads.

Mr Amin Abdul, Krachi East Municipal Director of Health services, commended the member of Parliament for the donation adding it would help improve quality healthcare in the Municipality.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the challenges were enormous and the items would fill the vacuum and “go a long way to help health officials reaching out to patients and particularly the motorbikes to the island communities.

Dr Abigail Amenu, Medical Superintendent also expressed her gratitude to Mr Gyato for his gesture and said the centre, which was in dire need of beds as patients slept on benches, while females, males and children shared the same ward was addressed.

She was optimistic the items would give health facilities in the Constituency and region the platitude to give quality delivery.