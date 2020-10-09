Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency has presented working tools to 500 artisans and beauticians in the Constituency.

The items included: 70 packages of carpentry tools, 70 barbering machines, 80 working tools for Masons, three corn mills, three corn dough mills, three hydraulic de-watering cassava dough pressing machines, and 80 hairdryers.

Mr Gyato said the items estimated to cost GHC 145,000.00 were secured from the MP’s Common Fund to boost the vocation of artisans, masons, and beauticians to become self-reliant and be able to employ others.

The Member of Parliament who double as Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation said employable skills training remained the surest remedy to the country’s youth unemployment and therefore implored the beneficiaries to engage and train more unemployed youth.

Mr Gyato said the unemployed youth who availed themselves for employable skills training either formal or informal could easily fetch themselves jobs in the long-term.

He was optimistic that the tools would enhance the livelihoods of the beneficiaries and advised them to handle the apparatus with care for the good of society.

Mr Gyato said a chunk of the MP’s fund was deployed to pay for more than 653 final year Senior High School registration fees in 2017 at the cost of GH¢ 120, 000,00 from MP’s Common Fund.

He said an additional 872 final year SHS registration fees were also absorbed in 2018 at GH¢ 190,00 per student.

He did another part payment of admission fees for first-year tertiary education students for the 2017/2018 academic year to over 50 students from the constituency at GH¢ 26,000.00

The MP has also supported 223 teachers of private schools in the constituency to assuage their sufferings resulting from the COVID-19 destabilization at GH¢ 44,600.00 out of the MP’s Common Fund.

Mr Prince Boakye Ansah, leader of the artisans and beauticians branch of Krachi East was thankful for the support.