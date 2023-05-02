Krachi East Municipal Assembly confirms new MCE

President Akufo Addo’s nominee for Krachi East Municipal Assembly, Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah has been confirmed as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) by assembly members.

The Municipal Assembly has a total of 30 Assembly members made up of 21 elected and nine appointed members and were all present at the confirmation ceremony at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) Hall.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister said the 100 per cent confirmation by the MCE was a clear indication that there was a huge task ahead.

He advised the MCE to open his doors to all manner of persons devoid of religion, politics, tribal affiliations and give good service to society.

Mr Mensah, newly elected MCE expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work towards the development of Krachi East Municipality.

“I look forward to working with all Assembly members to promote the welfare and well-being of members of our Municipality and make Krachi East a better place for all,” he said.

He said his vision and mission resonated with the municipality’s, which among other things required a lot of work in all the zonal councils of the Municipality but with a United front.

Mr Samuel Jayon, an Assembly man of Ayerumu Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they would work harder to help to move the MCE’s agenda to transform the municipality.

Other Assembly members also assured to operate an open administration and work with all manner of people irrespective of where they belong to help drive home development.