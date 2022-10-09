Krachi East NDC vets 60 aspirants for Constituency Election

A total of 60 aspirants have successfully gone through the vetting process of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The party is currently preparing for its constituency executives’ elections between October 22-23, 2022.

Mr Joseph Asekre, incumbent constituency chairman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the aspirants would have the chance to represent the party within various positions in the constituency.

Mr Asekre is being contested by Mr Abdul Dramani Sullimana for the chairmanship position.

Six persons are vying for vice chairmanship position, and they include Mr, John Adukpo, Mr Christian Nyamedi, Mr Anthony Ayitey, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Ganiyu, Mr Evans Tinando and Mr Wisdom Dunyo.

For Secretary position, they are Mr, Solomon Kofi Tasson, Mr Safo Nketia, Mr Foster Adom.

Deputy secretary position, they include Mr Francis Boyesah Gesalogy, Mr Isaac Kaliwa and Mr Wilson Denteh.

For treasurer slot, they are Mr Wisdom Exdoh Agbavor, Mr Ajao Mustapha Abdul Latif and Mr Calivin Tsali Dasievor.

Mr Maxwell Amanyo and Inusah Nimatu are going for the Deputy treasure position.

Mr Stephen Kwabena Waja and Asuman Okai Adams will contest the organizer position while Mr Ibrahim Neini Rahma, Mr Umar Dawud, Mr Christian Nyanya Adewu and Mr Jeremiah Kofi Ampadu joggle for the deputy organizer position.

Madam Aishetu Osman and Madam Esther Kumah battle for Women organiser position, with Madam Dordoe Abena Bernice and Bani Joyce Akorfa go for the deputy Women organiser position.

Mr Sammy Abotsi, Mr Gideon Kwadwo Gyingyi, Mr Jonathan Boyor and Adamu Sako fight for youth organiser position, while Mr Michael Ndelingnal, Madam Comfort Osabutey and Mr Eric Gidisu vying for the deputy youth organiser position.