Krachi East, Nkwanta North likely to lose their doctors

Dr Osei Kufour Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Service said Krachi East Municipality and Nkwanta North District are likely to lose the few doctors they have in the constituencies.

Dr Afreh said, he pleaded with the Ghana Health Service Headquarters to purposively as a matter of urgency intervene in posting critical staff to the region with incentives as this may affect their performance in 2022 should the situation remain as it is.

He said Oti Region has 206 Health facilities comprising 6 Hospital, 32 Health centers, 162 CHPS compound, three private facilities, four clinics, a Nursing and Midwifery Training school.

He said the Korea Foundation for International Health (KOFIH) extended their support to the Kadjebi District last year. They constructed two CHPS compounds at Krachi West Municipality and Krachi Nchumuru District, respectively.

KOFIH renovated Krachi Nchumuru District Health Directorate (DHD), Borae and Banda Health center, constructed children’s ward at Krachi West Municipality Hospital and renovated of a health center at Ntewusae.

The Foundation assisted Districts to purchase motorbikes for service delivery, procurement of laptops, ultrasound scan machines, laboratory equipment as well as staff training and development. Funds were sent for the procurement of a pick-up which they are yet to receive from Toyota Ghana.

Dr Afreh said the region was privileged las year November 2021, to receive a Deputy Director Clinical Care and last Month a Deputy Director Public Health and hope their presence will augment service delivery and catapult them to greater heights.

He noted this at this year’s annual performance review meeting in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region being organized under the theme: Improving health service provision in midst of a pandemic.