Krachi East NPP throws support for MCE nominee

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi East Municipality, say they have endorsed the appointment of Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They said they were pleased with the decision taken by the President and assured support for the MCE designate to bring more honour to the party and the good people in the Municipality.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Group expressed gratitude to the President for his unprecedented decision to settle on “a man who has climbed the political ladder right from the grassroot of the New Patriotic Party till his appointment to the position as MCE.”

They wishedPresident Akufo-Addo wisdom and knowledge as he led “this great nation” in his second term.

“We also wish you a fortune of good health and pray that Ghana under your leadership will continue to witness even greater achievements, peace, harmony and tranquility.”

The Group also called on all Chiefs, Queenmothers, different ethnic groups, Imams, Clergy and the entire people of Krachi East to pray for the MCE designate as he moved to be confirmed by the Assembly members.

Mr Okesu is the Secretary of the Krachi East Constituency of the Party.