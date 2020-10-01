Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has visited the ongoing limited voter’s registration exercise undertaken by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The exercise is meant to register Ghanaians who turned 18 years and also those who could not register for varied reasons.

Mr Chartey was there to observe the exercise.The Municipal Chief Executive was satisfied with the process of the Electoral Commission’s arrangement on the coronavirus safety protocols, and commended the first timer registrants for heeding the call to be included on the election roll.

He explained to the importance of the voter registration ID cards and also encouraged them to make sure their names were captured for them to participate in the December poll.

At the time of visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA), to the registration centre only 15 persons were waiting on a bench to have their turn.

Mr Kafui Klutse, Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission expects the number to increase at the end of the exercise.