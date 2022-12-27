Krachi Nchumuru MP provides 300 streetlights to Assembly members

Mr Solomon Kuyon, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru Constituency of the Oti Region, has provided 300 streetlights to Assembly members in the constituency to address security challenges in their respective electoral areas.

Addressing the Assembly members after donating the items to them, the lawmaker said the streetlights would provide security to the constituents and discourage miscreants from other areas to engage in nefarious activities at night during the Christmas festivities.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that lightening up various corners, especially streets and alley ways in the area, would go a long way to eliminate incidents of petty theft and mugging.

Mr Kuyon asked the Assembly members to repose confidence in him to provide more projects towards sustainable livelihoods to transform Krachi Nchumuru District.

Mr Awal Zakari, an Assembly member of Chinderi electoral area, narrated how some of his people fell victim to mugging due to the absence of streetlights and was confident such incidents would be minimized, when the streetlights are fixed.