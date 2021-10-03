Krachi-Nchumuru NCCE holds town hall meeting with the youth

A town hall meeting with some youth groups in Chinderi was held to sensitise them on the activities of secessionist, vigilante groups, terrorist, kidnappers, violent extremism and national cohesion.

It was organised by the Krachi-Nchumuru District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the Ministry of National Security.

Mr. Tito Voegborlo, the Commission Secretary, admonished the youth to dream big and work hard towards achieving their dreams and that there was no substitute for hand work.

He said if you dream big and work hard, it comes with a reward. He advised the youth to believe in themselves no matter where they were coming from and believe and pray to God and their dream will come true.

Mr. Voegborlo said if Ghana moves forward then it was the hard work of citizens and most especially, the youth.

He reminded participants to pay attention to the words in the National Anthem and the pledge and be guided accordingly.

Mr. AbassYussif, the Krachi-Nchumuru District Director of the NCCE, said there were security threats in neighbouring West African countries that pose a threat to the security in Ghana.

This, he said, calls for the town hall meeting to sensitise citizens most especially the youth on the activities of these groups.

He mentioned groups like the Boko Haram in Nigeria, ISIS and other terrorist groups operating in the West African sub-region.

Mr. Yussif called on all citizens to be alert and work as watchdogs in their communities and report activities of suspicious people to the Police and other security agencies for swift action to be taken.

He said it was the duty of all citizens to support the security agencies in the discharge of their mandate as had been mentioned in Chapter 6, Article 41 (i) of the Constitution, which states “to co-operate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order”.

He advised that Ghana can only develop when its citizens live peacefully with one another no matter their tribe, religion and political affiliation.

The NCCE District Director said they should watch the activities of the leaders in Ghana most especially the politicians.

He said during the youth days of the current politicians, vigilante and extremist groups like Invincible and Delta Forces, Azorka Boys and Bamba Boys never existed and they lived their lives peacefully and nurtured their dreams.

He advised them not to allow themselves to be deceived into these groups.

He added that there were laws in the country like the Vigilantism and related offences Act, 2019 Act 999 which were intended to disband these groups and anyone caught will be prosecuted.

Mr. Emmanuel Ahorlu of the National Investigative Bureau (NIB) who spoke on the National Security Strategy, called on all citizens to be alert and also monitor the activities of strangers in their communities.

He urged Assembly members, Chiefs and landlords specially to report suspicious characters to the Ghana Police Service for prompt action.

He gave emergency short codes to call in case of a terrorist attack and other crimes as 18555, 112, 191 and 311.

Rev. Fr. Norbert Okoledah, Priest of the Catholic Church, Chinderi, called on the participants to be law abiding and also called on politicians to also respect the law.

He advised against a situation where a few people were behaving as if they are above the law, adding that no one was above the law.

Rev. Fr. Okoledah, who is also the Chairman of the District Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), called for equality of life and opportunities and rights and advised against discrimination.

He called on participants to think about Ghana first and work to uplift the image of the country.