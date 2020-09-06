Krachi West Residents Want Town Roads Project Completed

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held at Krachi West District of the Oti Region, to mark the commencement of works on its town roads.

Work on the asphalting of town roads totalling 15 kilometres is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway said, roads make meaningful contributions to economic development, growth, and social benefits to the people.

He stated that road infrastructure is cardinal and one of the most important of all public assets, which the government was poised to construct.

Touching on matters of interest to Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the road minister stated a Dutch company called FDN Group has made a proposal to the Highways Ministry for the construction of a bridge over Oti River.

The Minister said, pre-feasibility studies have been completed, financial terms are being examined at the Ministry of Finance and now waiting for no objection letter from finance before they can negotiate the construction agreement which will be brought to Cabinet and then to Parliament for approval before the end of this year.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachi-Wura thanked the President for awarding the town roads as they were promised after the inauguration of the Oti Region.

He said the people of Krachi West and its environs were aware of the good work the President was undertaking and promised that they would show their appreciation at the December polls.

Nana Besemuna used the occasion to remind President Akufo-Addo about his promise of establishing a University in the Oti Region in its second term should he win the December elections to site the facility in Kete-Krachi.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, some drivers, who use that corridor said awarding the contract was only one segment of the project, and completing it was their problem.

The drivers called on the government to ensure that the contractor remained on-site to complete the project on schedule.

The Sector Minister was accompanied by Nana Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, Mr Maxwell Kofi Blagogee, Deputy Oti Regional Minister, Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament for Krachi East, Mr Douglas Ntim, Chief Executive of Krachi West District, Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East.