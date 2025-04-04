Krack Afriq and B.Brefo drop bangin’ new collaboration ‘Precious’

Krack Afriq, the promising Dancehall and Hip-Hop star of ‘You Mi Love’ fame, makes an electrifying comeback alongside B.Brefo. The two join forces for ‘Precious,’ an attention-grabbing Afrobeats anthem perfect for the gyal dem.

From the moment you hit play, ‘Precious’ has all the makings of a banger! The single’s timeless production, combined with the lyrics and charisma of the two stars, creates a refreshing vibe. Krack Afriq delivers his unique vocals, while B.Brefo’s versatility shines through the KOLLY! production, showcasing the finesse of a seasoned rapper. Together, the two create a replay magnet you don’t want to miss.

After a brief hiatus, Krack Afriq is ready to reclaim his spot in the music scene, captivating fans with his rejuvenated style–bolstered by B.Brefo’s flair for that extra punch. Released under the stewardship of Number 5 Records, ‘Precious’ offers a glimpse of what’s ahead for the two–a reminder that their authenticity remains undiluted.

‘Precious’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here https://ditto.fm/precious-krack-afriq-bbrefo