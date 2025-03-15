Krack Afriq set to drop sizzling anthem ‘Precious’ with B.Brefo on March 26

Krack Afriq has announced his forthcoming collaboration with ‘Odoyewu’ crooner B.Brefo titled ’Precious.’ Set to drop on March 26, this “smooth Afrobeats groove” will blend the unique styles of both artists, promising to be among one of the month’s standout releases.

Krack Afriq, who last released music in 2020 with ‘You Mi Love,’ shared his excitement about his eagerly-awaited return: “‘Precious’ is an anthem for the gyal dem! It’s a smooth Afrobeats groove that will win the ladies over. Same for the gents. They will love playing it for their women to remind them of how precious and priceless they are.”

He added, “B.Brefo was incredible to work with. We met in the studio and did our thing. It was a nice vibe. After being out of the game for so long, all I want is to share this song with the world. I’m officially back.”

Fans can expect a certified banger from the two stars. ’Precious’ will be released under the stewardship of Number 5 Records. Stay tuned!

ABOUT KRACK AFRIQ

Krack Afriq burst onto the scene with his debut single, ’You Mi Love.’ The song quickly highlighted his authenticity and showcased his versatility as a promising Dancehall and Hip-Hop star. Five years have passed since then, and Krack Afriq is ready to reclaim his spot with his captivating presence.

ABOUT B.BREFO

B.Brefo is a multi-genre artist that blends Afrobeats, Afropop, and Hip-Hop. With two projects to his name–Fail Forward (2020) and Cos I Can (2024)–he has solidified himself as a dynamic force in the industry, well-known for his singing, rapping, songwriting, and poetic prowess.