Kremlin Confirms: Russia to Persist With Military Operation Amid Escalation

Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine even if the Western countries stepped up their military presence there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“We must take measures, stand firm and continue the special military operation,” Dmitry Peskov said, when commenting on the question of the West’s potential plans to allow Ukraine to conduct strikes on Russia’s territory from local media.

“There are hot heads in Western countries who are making absolutely irresponsible provocative statements,” the Russian presidential spokesman said, adding that Russia considers these attempts in some western countries as hostile actions.

Earlier, some reports said that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons.