Kremlin: Murder of journalist Politkovskaya should be solved

Exactly 15 years after the murder of the journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a leading critic of the Russian government when she was alive, the Kremlin is now pressing for the case to be solved.

“Of course, we all want the perpetrators – both those who ordered the crime and those who carried it out – to be identified and punished,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Thursday, according to the Interfax agency.

Russia has come under international criticism for not having fully investigated the murder. In addition, the statute of limitations for convicting those behind the murder has now expired.

The reporter Politkovskaya was shot dead in her house in Moscow on October 7, 2006. She was 48 years old.

After a long investigation, several men from the Russian republic of Chechnya in the North Caucasus were convicted in 2014.

The family and ex-colleagues of the journalist suspect a political motive.

The journalist, who had won several awards, had worked for the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which is critical of the Kremlin.

He did not want to comment on the investigators’ work, Peskov said. “Everyone knows that many crimes, especially crimes for hire, are very difficult to solve, and it often takes many, many years to solve.”

The family’s lawyer, Anna Stavitskaya, said Politkovskaya’s children and Novaya Gazeta will not see the crime as solved until the person who commissioned it is identified.

The EU called on Russia to ensure that all those responsible are held accountable “in an open and transparent judicial process.” Moscow must fulfil its national and international obligations to protect human rights.

The anniversary of the death comes at a time “when independent media and civil society are facing unprecedented pressure from the Russian government,” it said in a statement.