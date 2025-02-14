Kremlin Prepares Negotiating Team for U.S. Talks

Russia is laying the groundwork for a new negotiating team ahead of anticipated discussions with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday.

The delegation, which is expected to address a range of issues including the situation in Ukraine, is part of broader efforts to open high-level channels between the two nations.

“There is a need for such a meeting to take place fairly soon. The heads of state have a lot to talk about,” Peskov stated, alluding to topics briefly touched on during a recent 90-minute telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump. While the Kremlin is keen to set up a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders, no date has yet been scheduled as the formal preparations are still in the early stages.

Despite the expressed political will to engage, Peskov emphasized that substantive discussions—particularly regarding Ukraine—have yet to begin at the working level. “The political will of the heads of state was expressed, and instructions were given, but this happened yesterday evening in Moscow … therefore, we need to be a little patient,” he added.

The call between Putin and Trump touched on several critical issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, prospects for a peaceful settlement, developments in the Middle East, and strengthening bilateral economic ties. As both sides navigate these complex topics, the formation of a negotiating team signals Russia’s readiness to explore new diplomatic avenues with the United States, even as the timetable for such engagements remains uncertain.