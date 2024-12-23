Kremlin: Russian Gas Transit to Europe Faces ‘Very Difficult’ Challenges

The transit of Russian gas to European countries is currently “very difficult” and requires attention, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov made the remarks after a meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday where the parties discussed the transit of Russian gas as Ukraine declined to renew a gas transit deal with Russia.

“You have heard the statement from the Ukrainian side, and you know about the position of those European countries that continue to buy Russian gas and that consider it necessary for the normal operation of their economies,” Peskov said, noting it is a very complicated situation that requires attention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday at a European Union Summit that he will not extend Ukraine’s five-year gas transportation deal with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024.

The move has raised concern for Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom. Although Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and to Slovakia, Fico said this was “practically impossible” once the gas transit agreement expires at the end of the year.