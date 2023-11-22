Kremlin saddened by Finland’s plans to close it’s remaining boarders with Russia

Moscow deeply regrets Finland’s decision to close four border crossings with Russia, and any potential plans to close all remaining checkpoints, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“This is deeply regrettable, because we had long-standing, very good relations with Finland, which were pragmatic, and based on mutual trust,” Peskov said.

“Of course, we regret that these (relations) have been replaced by a Russophobic position,” he noted.

Peskov said that it would be difficult for Russia to influence Finland’s decision, because of the lack of dialogue between the two countries.

He rejected Finland’s accusations against Russian border guards. Finland had earlier accused Russian border guards of allegedly allowing undocumented asylum seekers to cross the Finnish border.

“We reject such accusations,” Peskov said, adding that Russian border authorities only allow legal migrants to cross the border, and are complying with all official instructions.

The Finnish Cabinet recently announced the complete closure of border crossing points on the southeast border with Russia from Nov. 18, 2023, to Feb. 18, 2024.

The Finnish government would be prepared to take further decisions on the closure of all remaining borders with Russia, according to the Finnish Iltalehti newspaper.