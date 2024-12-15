Kremlin Supports Trump’s View on US Missiles Deployed Inside Russia – Spokesman

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed opposition to using U.S. missiles for attacks inside Russia, a position that aligns with Russia’s stance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

In a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, Trump said he “vehemently” disagreed with Ukraine firing American-supplied missiles deep into Russia, an act that would escalate the ongoing conflict.

“The statement completely coincides with our position,” Peskov said. This shows that Trump understands what is fueling the escalation of the conflict, he added.

The spokesman also reiterated Moscow’s willingness to engage in negotiations to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

“We have repeatedly said that a ceasefire by itself is not what we want. We want peace, which will come after our conditions are met and after all the goals we have set are achieved,” Peskov said.