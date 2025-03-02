Kremlin Tempers Expectations for Swift U.S.-Russia Thaw Amid Tentative Dialogue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dampened hopes for a rapid reconciliation between Moscow and Washington, cautioning that years of entrenched mistrust and unresolved disputes will stall meaningful progress in U.S.-Russia relations, even as both nations begin exploring limited areas for cooperation.

In a recent interview, Peskov acknowledged that initial discussions to identify shared objectives have commenced but stressed that “deep-seated issues” poisoning the relationship cannot be resolved quickly. “There will be much to do to repair the badly damaged relations,” he said, underscoring the monumental task ahead. His remarks reflect the Kremlin’s sober assessment of a diplomatic rift deepened by conflicts in Ukraine, cyberattacks, and sanctions.

Peskov emphasized that any breakthrough hinges on sustained political will from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tumultuous rapport has oscillated between public spats and sporadic collaboration. “Genuine commitment from leadership could accelerate progress,” Peskov noted, though he stopped short of detailing specific measures.

The spokesman pointed to shifts in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, suggesting alignment with some Russian strategic interests, particularly regarding NATO spending critiques and skepticism of multilateral alliances. However, he tempered optimism, warning that such overlap “does not erase decades of divergence” on issues like arms control and election interference. “Alignment is a starting point, not a solution,” he added.

Analysts interpret Peskov’s remarks as a calibrated effort to manage expectations. While Russia seeks relief from crippling Western sanctions, it remains unwilling to concede ground on geopolitical flashpoints such as Crimea or Syria. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces domestic pressure to avoid appearing conciliatory toward Moscow, especially amid ongoing congressional investigations into alleged election meddling.

Historical baggage further complicates the path forward. From Cold War proxy conflicts to recent accusations of cyber-espionage, mutual suspicion has become institutionalized. “Trust isn’t rebuilt through handshakes but through verifiable actions,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a Moscow-based political analyst. “Neither side is ready to make the first move.”

Despite the hurdles, Peskov hinted at cautious optimism, citing “shared global challenges” like terrorism and nuclear proliferation as potential collaboration zones. Yet he reiterated that normalization is a “generational project,” requiring incremental steps rather than grand gestures.

For now, both capitals appear locked in a diplomatic stalemate—exploring dialogue while preparing for prolonged rivalry. As Peskov’s comments suggest, the road to détente remains long, winding, and fraught with obstacles neither side seems eager to dismantle soon.