Kremlin Vows to Mitigate Impact of New U.S. Sanctions on Russia’s Energy Sector

Russia will seek measures to minimize the consequences of new U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 200 entities and individuals involved in Russia’s energy sector and identified more than 180 vessels as blocked property.

“In the modern world, the situation has repeatedly demonstrated that… natural routes, energy supply routes cannot simply be cut,” Peskov said, adding that Russia will search for alternative options.

Commenting on the sanctions against senior officials of Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Peskov said the company will continue its international activities.

“It is clear that the United States will continue to try to undermine the positions of our companies in non-competitive ways. But… we expect that we will be able to counteract this,” Peskov said.