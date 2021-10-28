KRIF Ghana initiates COVID-19 customer mitigation measures

Krif Ghana Limited, a dealer in stationery and office equipment, has rolled-out COVID-19 Customer Mitigation measures which seek to support clients dealing with the impact of the pandemic on their businesses.

Krif Ghana as part of the COVID-19 Customer Mitigation measures is offering customers, especially the most loyal, regular, and devoted, with a desire for value for money, halve-priced products through its “Half Price for Everything in Half of the Shop” campaign.

The Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman, KRIF Ghana Limited, speaking at the launch of the initiative, said the company had meditated intently on the ravages of COVID-19 in the last 18 months with many companies still struggling to recover.

Therefore, he said, the KRIF Ghana considered the need to support such companies which may have been affected by the pandemic with reduced prices on their stationery and office equipment.

“On the account of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses were struggling and others had even collapsed, so we recognized that one way KRIF Ghana could help to cushion and support businesses is by having such initiative to lessen the burdens of such companies and individuals,” he said.

According to him, with the global economic downturn due to COVID-19, it was time to be supportive of others, stressing that, “since we are not able to import vaccines, this is one sure way of supporting other businesses in our industry.

“This is our way of giving back to businesses because it is a season of empathy, consideration, and a time to support one another.”