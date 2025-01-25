Krif Ghana Ltd Unveils Latest Premium Models

Krif Ghana Limited providing good fire equipment counting machines, security solution, and other safety.

Krif Ghana Ltd. and a Delegate from Korea Trade-Investment promotion Agency (KOTRA) Launch a New Diplomat Premium Models and Exhbition of quality product.

The New Product includes, Fire Proof and Burgler Proof Security safe.

The products was launch on Friday, January 24, 2025 at British council in Accra.

The Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Ltd, Reverend Kennedy Okosun speaking at the opening of the program and exhbition, said the new product will set a standard for security in the country.

Rev. Okosun added that, the Diplomat premium safe are designed to offer protection against burglary, fire and other potential, for catering for business and homes.

The Premium Safe is an exclusive fire safe with a finger print bio and reinforced protection against burglary,offering security and Accessible with chic design, he noted.

It equipped with durable electronic digital lock operated by user’s code and fingerprint combining security with ease access.

Mr. Enoch Manford the operation manager of krif company limited gave a demonstration of the new Diplomat safe, higlighting its unique design and functionality.

Source: Priscilla Ndede