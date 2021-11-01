KRIF Ghana to support 52 corporate bodies with free Diplomat Reinforced Office Cabinets

KRIF Ghana Limited dealers in sells and distribution of money handling machines, office equipment and stationery is to roll-out a campaign to donate 52 Free fire, water and burglar proof ‘Diplomat Reinforced Office Cabinet’ Safe to 52 corporate bodies.

The Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Group Executive Chairman of Krif Ghana Limited told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that the Company realised the need to give back to the citizenry for their acceptance and patronage of their goods and services.

He said the Company therefore identified public organisations and institutions to benefit from their Corporate Social Responsibility project of creating awareness on the need to use safes.

Rev. Okosun said it was necessary for companies and corporate bodies to have a security safes to store valuables including; documents, exhibits and other valuables.

He said the Safe with a capacity of 185 litres and weight of 185 kilogrammes was suitable for storage of oversized documents and binders; provides protection against theft; and had high-end epoxy anti-rust primer coating to prevent rusting.

In view of the importance of the project to donate 52 Free Office Safe to 52 Corporate bodies within 52 weeks, Krif Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Tema office of the Ghana News Agency would officially launch the grand corporate social responsibility initiative on November 9, at the Tema GNA premises.

Rev. Okosun said at the official launch modalities for consideration for a safe would be spell-out; “this is not a raffle or game of chance, Krif Ghana wants to support institutions and corporate bodies”.

Institutions to participate in the official launch on Tuesday November 9th at the GNA Tema premises include: Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Ada East District Assembly, TDC Development Company Limited, Member of Parliament for Tema East, and Tema Health Directorate.

Others are: SIC Insurance Company PLC Tema Regional Office, National Health Insurance Authority Tema Regional Office, Tema Regional Police Command, Ghana Ports and Hobours Authority, Tema West Municipal Assembly, Tema Education Directorate, GBC Tema Regional Office, Cocoa Processing Company, and UNILEVER Ghana Limited.

The rest are: Tema Oil Refinery, Nestle Ghana Limited, Pioneer Company, GHACEM, and the National Fisheries Association of Ghana.