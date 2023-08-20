Krizvibe, making waves with unique sounds from Nigeria to Italy

Afropop and Afrobeats music is now on the global stage and it’s loved the world’s biggest Artist and audience because of it adds a different colour and meaning to music.

Christian Odiase is a Nigerian singer and songwriter known professionally as Krizvibe. A Delta State born artist that has been thriving in the music industry since his early career days.

His new single “Don’t Worry Me” is currently making waves across the globe, a mini uptempo naija-amapiano jam, he’s not slowing down.

The Italy-based Artist Krizvibe, having a good unique texture for music he has disclosed his plan to feature Nigerian Afrobeats star, Big Wiz popularly known as Wizkid soon.

Krizvibe dropped a massive hit this year 2023 and he titled it “Only You”. The hit song has gone on to gather good numbers of streams and recognition on music platforms, With a banging music video.

Krizvibe is ready and all out to take over the music stages with his captivating afrobeat sounds from Africa to Europe.

Source : DeThrills Music