Krobo Chief Sounds Warning to ECG and Military

Divisional Chief of Okwenya in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality, Nene Sikanor Olepeme has warned the Electricity Company of Ghana and the military to be wary of their actions on Kroboland.

According to him, if any of his indigenes fall to the weapon of a security officer as happened in earlier encounters between the residents and police, they will retaliate.

Nene who visited the victims that suffered gunshots from the military yesterday, and whose community was not part visited the victims after placing calls to the chiefs in the areas that suffered the brutalities gave out a message to the ECG and military to be circumspect with their dealings with the Krobos.

“Someone should warn the ECG and military to stop because like one person died some time ago, if anything happens again, they shouldn’t say Krobos are bad,” he warned.

Meanwhile, some victims of the clash shared what ensued when the military arrived with Akua Sarpomaa.

“They asked me to go inside the room and I said I can’t so they started beating me and I went inside. I didn’t know whether they wanted to rape me or not,” one woman explained.

“He was repairing shoes and they asked him to go home and he said he can’t because of his legs. So they beat him till the wife came for him,” nephew of a disabled man said.

During a prepaid metre installation Monday, August 22, 2022, the military who accompanied the ECG to undertake the exercise clashed with the residents, shooting and whipping some.

Eight persons were shot in the process, with one treated and discharged, whilst the remaining seven are still on admission.