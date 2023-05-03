Krobo: ECG and others fix roads in Yilo Krobo

On May Day, staff from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Krobo District, joined forces with their military counterparts to repair certain roads in the Yilo Krobo Municipality as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr. Eric Tetteh, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), together with personnel, also assisted the ECG/Military team in fixing potholes on the Djaba road and the Somanya-Dodowa route.

They made use of limestone obtained by the ECG from the Odugblase Limestone Mines.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Tema Regional Officer, informed the Ghana News Agency that her organisation, opted to participate in the humanitarian activity as part of the May Day celebrations.

Ms. Mensah noticed that the potholes made driving slower, which they decided to help make it motorable.

She recounted that after months of stress and discontent, the National Security deployed the military in 2022 to assist the ECG in introducing prepaid meters for customers within the jurisdiction.

She said the process had been effective so far, with most consumers having their meters changed to prepaid, but that a mop-up operation was still in progress to verify that all customers were using the prepaid.

Even though residents were concerned about the use of military engineers, she stated that there has been a cordial relationship between the residents and the ECG and the military team, adding that they had some games with stakeholders some months prior to the road’s repair and hope for many more of such activities soon.

The MCE expressed his delight at the exercise, saying he was glad that the military officers did not let those who intervened in their coming to Krobo land but instead engaged in such social responsibility activities to make life a lot easier for the people.

He expressed delight at the prepayment exercise went successfully, as he was convinced that for the assembly to fulfil its goal of strengthening the local economy, stable electricity supply was required, which could only be delivered through ECG rather than generators and other sources of power.

He said except from individuals who had wiring concerns, the inhabitants of Krobo land could attest to the utility of the prepaid meters, and so appreciated the ECG and military for keeping their promise.

The MCE, on the other hand, has asked the ECG and the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) to consider eliminating the GHs840 cost of getting separate meters to allow individuals living in communal residences to do so.