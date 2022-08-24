Krobo-Military clash: 6 victims are still on admission

Six victims of the eight victims of the

Krobo-Military clash are still on admission6 at the hospital.

The Administrator of the St Martin De Porres Hospital Emmanuel Bosompem has revealed.

He confirmed minor injuries were treated and surgeries done on them and that they are in stable condition but could not confirm gunshot wounds.

Emmanuel Bosompem is Administrator of the St. Martin’s De Porres Hospital

“Eight people were brought in yesterday, two have been discharged. One of the six was in critical condition but he is in stable condition now. They had injury on the leg and on the shoulders.We didn’t take any bullet out, so we cannot confirm that the wounds are gunshots wounds,” Mr. Bosompem noted.

The Hospital Administrator is worried the unstable environment was not prudent for work.

“We want to appeal that the situation be resolved amicably because yesterday we had a tough time rescuing the situation. We needed an X Ray technician for the cases, because they had blocked the way, we struggled before getting access. This doesn’t augur well,” he complained.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims are alleging they were shot. “My brother was shot. He is on oxygen. We don’t even have enough to care for him now,” almost teary Comfort Tetteh explained.

Comfort Tetteh

The relatives thronged the St Martin’s De Porres Hospital on Tuesday morning to check the conditions of their relatives.

Two incident occured on Monday. The first misunderstanding resulted in alleged flogging of Nuaso Old Town residents by the military.

The military’s return to the community to take the transformer from the Nuaso Old Town community resulted in the alleged shootings in the air after resistance from the community.

The Nuaso Old Town community is relatively calm now, but sections do not have power because the transformers have been cut off.

The Residents want the power back and request President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.

“They shot at us, we had to pelt them with stones in defence. Now they have cut us off. The businesses here cannot work. We need the lights back. This is not a war zone,” a resident lamented.