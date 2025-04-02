Krofrom Police Raid Impacts Family Amid MoMo Murder Case

A police operation in Kumasi targeting a suspect in the killing of a mobile money agent has left one family reeling.

At Pankrono Estate in the Old Tafo Municipality, armed officers entered the home of Mary Kyei during a raid intended to arrest a long-term tenant.

The intrusion, which occurred early in the morning, resulted in the arrest of three of her sons.

According to Kyei, the disturbance woke the family. “We were asleep when we heard an unusual noise in the house. When we stepped out, we were shocked to see armed police officers,” she said. The officers, aiming to apprehend the tenant, also detained her three sons. One son was reportedly pushed by an officer as he left his room and, after seeking refuge in the washroom, was ordered to raise his hands before being cuffed. Another son, a taxi driver, was detained after inquiring about the arrests.

The brothers were taken first to the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command and later to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, where they spent three days before being released following the intervention of the Deputy Regional Commander. Kyei, who described the ordeal as humiliating, maintained that none of her sons had any criminal history. “I feel embarrassed and disgraced. None of my sons is an armed robber,” she added.

The family now faces severe repercussions. Two of Kyei’s sons lost their jobs in the aftermath—one dismissed by his taxi service employer and another from a brewery retail shop. Kyei expressed deep distress over the incident, revealing that she was considering leaving her home amid mounting financial and personal difficulties. “My husband is sick, my stall at the Kumasi market has been demolished, and now my sons, who take care of me, have lost their jobs. How are we going to survive?” she lamented.

The mother has called on the Ghana Police Service to issue a public apology for what she described as a bewildering and damaging operation. The police have not yet responded to the allegations.