Krontihene calls for job creation for his subjects

Baffour Sekyi, Krontihene of Obretema, a farming community located in the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region has appealed to private organizations and philanthropists to invest their resources to create employment for the indigenous people in the area.

Speaking at this year’s Easter Festival held at Obretema, he assured that the traditional authority is ready to lease any size of land to support development that aims at providing jobs for the people.

“This community is endowed with a vast land and the traditional authority will welcome private investors to access any size of our land to establish companies that will engage the residents in work”, he opened.

He noted that the strategic location of Obretema town on the main Accra-Kumasi highway will ease the movement of investors from the area to the two major cities: Accra and Kumasi making the community an ideal place for any business”.

According to him, creating jobs for Ghanaians and developing communities cannot be done by the government alone hence the Obretema community will rely on private investors for jobs by building factories to avert the unemployment challenge.

Baffour Sekyi also bemoaned the lack of basic social infrastructure in the area of education, health facilities, and security for the inhabitants and therefore called on the government to provide the community with a school block, health center, and a deserving police station.

He stressed that the existing education facility lacks an ICT lab and library, depriving students of quality education to compete with students in the urban sectors.

He also advised parents to prioritize the welfare of their children by paying attention to their needs and focusing on their adolescent girls.

“Adolescent girls need to feel safe and secure when discussing issues about their sexual life with their parents to help them receive proper guidance and counseling to curb teenage pregnancy in the area”, he said.

Baffour Sekyi enticed his people to unite and help him fulfill his duties as a leader to move the community to the height of other developed communities.