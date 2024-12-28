Krontihene of Akyem Asoum Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Leadership and Expresses Hope for Change

Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, the Krontihene of Akyem Asoum, has expressed his relief and gratitude for the change in government, highlighting his belief that the country’s resources were misused under the previous administration.

He emphasized that, for the past eight years, the country’s wealth had been “looted” by those in power.

In an emotional address to the media, Nana Obo-dade III described the country’s situation as dire, lamenting that Ghana had been “stripped naked” under the leadership of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He drew an analogy to a biblical passage from Luke Chapter 9, portraying Ghana as a bleeding nation that had been robbed of its resources. However, he expressed hope, believing that the country had been blessed with a new leader who would work to recover the stolen wealth and restore the nation’s prosperity.

Reflecting on the outcome of the 2024 elections, Nana Obo-dade III expressed his joy over the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly citing the disrespect some chiefs suffered during Akufo-Addo’s tenure. He said many chiefs, including himself, felt relief that the reign of a leader who had allegedly disregarded traditional authorities was coming to an end.

“Some of us are happy that his reign is over. A lot of the chiefs are happy,” he stated, adding that a close associate of his, also a chief, had once remarked, “let’s see if he will come around and instruct chiefs to wake up and greet him.” Nana Obo-dade III criticized Akufo-Addo’s leadership, noting that despite the significant resources at his disposal, the former president’s administration failed to achieve lasting progress for the country.

In his closing remarks, Nana Obo-dade III expressed a prayer for the future, wishing that Ghana would never again have a president like Nana Akufo-Addo. “He could have done more, he had so much revenue, he had so much he could have done for this country, and so we pray we don’t get another Akufo-Addo to be president of Ghana,” he added.

The Krontihene’s comments reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with the previous administration, as many citizens and traditional leaders look forward to the new leadership with optimism for a brighter future.