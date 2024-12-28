Krontihene of Akyem Asoum Prays Ghana Never Gets a Leader Like Akufo-Addo Again

The Krontihene of Akyem Asoum, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-dade III, has expressed his wish that Ghana never again experiences leadership like that of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite Akufo-Addo’s access to considerable national resources and opportunities during his time in office, Nana Obo-dade III believes the country has little to show for it, attributing the lack of progress to alleged mismanagement and resource looting.

In a statement to the media, Nana Obo-dade III not only criticized Akufo-Addo’s handling of state resources but also condemned the former president for the disrespect he showed to traditional chiefs, which, according to the Krontihene, was unprecedented in Ghana’s history. “It was clear to some of us from the beginning,” he said. “Many chiefs are relieved that his reign is over.”

The Krontihene recounted a conversation with a fellow chief who remarked that it would be telling to see if Akufo-Addo would ever ask traditional leaders to greet him again—a pointed comment on the strained relationship between the presidency and the nation’s chiefs. Nana Obo-dade III further lamented that despite the significant revenue and resources available to the government, much of it was squandered, leaving the country with little to show for it.

His statements reflect a broader sentiment of disillusionment and frustration among parts of the Ghanaian leadership, particularly in relation to Akufo-Addo’s handling of the country’s affairs during his tenure. In his address, Nana Obo-dade III urged that Ghana’s future leaders focus on rebuilding the nation, ensuring proper management of resources, and restoring the dignity of traditional institutions.

The Krontihene’s prayer for Ghana’s future leadership underscores a desire for change—one that prioritizes respect, transparency, and effective governance, as he hopes the country never again endures a leader like Akufo-Addo.