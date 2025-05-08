Krontihene of Akyem Asuom Hails Mahama’s First 120 Days, Predicts Long-Term NDC Dominance

The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obodade III, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his first 120 days in office, describing his performance as “exceptionally good” and a sign of a brighter future for Ghana under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview, Nana Obodade expressed gratitude to the people of kwaebibrem for their support of local governance in his area, extending thanks to the president for appointing Emmanuel Kofinti as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the region.

He pledged his community’s unwavering support for the new MCE, promising to stand firmly behind him as he works to improve the lives of the people.

Reflecting on President Mahama’s early days in office, Nana Obodade said, “So far, so, so, so good. Some of us took to platforms and social media, braving threats and insults because we knew what he was about. Today, we can confidently say that President Mahama is performing excellently.”

He went on to make a bold comparison, stating that Mahama’s current leadership is “a million miles” ahead of his predecessor, adding that the former president now stands alongside great leaders like Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The Krontihene also predicted a long-term political dominance for the NDC, suggesting that the party’s “Reset Ghana” agenda is not just a four-year project, but a vision that extends beyond 2028.

He forecasted that Ghanaians would grant the NDC another 20 years in power, allowing the party to solidify the country’s progress and institutional stability.

“This reset agenda is about building a Ghana that works – a Ghana where our health system, infrastructure, and institutions are the envy of all black African nations,” he stated. “By 2048, I believe our systems will be so strong that no leader, no matter their political persuasion, will be able to derail the progress we have made.”

Nana Obodade’s comments come as the NDC ramps up efforts to consolidate power and build on Mahama’s early momentum, setting the stage for what could be a defining period in Ghana’s political landscape.