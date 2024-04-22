Krymi Returns With New Inspirational Single “Adom”

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer shines a light on life’s essential blessings with his newest release, “Adom”.

The song, now available across all digital platforms, is capturing hearts and minds with its relatable lyrics, resonating deeply with listeners’ everyday experiences.

In a conversation with Krymi about the inspiration behind the song, he shared that “Adom” reflects the struggles many face in the pursuit of livelihoods, often overlooking life’s true gifts, only to realize that the mere gift of existence is a divine grace bestowed upon us by God.

He motioned that ‘Adom emanates from the struggles people go through in life to make a living and take care of themselves neglecting the essence of life only to realise that just to be alive is a blessing and its by God’s divine grace (Adom).’

Through his music, Krymi aims to reach those navigating life’s challenges, offering encouragement with the message that God’s grace is ever present, regardless of circumstance. Looking ahead, Krymi teased a plethora of upcoming projects, each showcasing his growth and versatility as an artist.

“Adom” serves as a fitting introduction to this exciting new chapter. To enjoy this masterpiece, you can listen on all digital platforms here https://social.tunecore.com/linkShare?linkid=4UfsfNsRTfdo6Lv1zyE0IA