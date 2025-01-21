KSM Criticizes Afenyo-Markin’s Stance on Operation Recover All Loot Committee

On a recent episode of his popular KSM Show, veteran satirist and media personality Kwaku Sintim-Misa, better known as KSM, took aim at the Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for his dismissive attitude towards the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee.

KSM, referring to the Member of Parliament as “Macho Afenyo-Markin,” questioned the motives behind the Minority Leader’s opposition to the committee and called for a shift in tone regarding the matter.

KSM expressed his surprise at Afenyo-Markin’s stance, particularly given the potential political implications surrounding the investigation into alleged financial malpractices. The committee, which was established to recover alleged looted funds, has faced pushback from Afenyo-Markin, who has labeled it unconstitutional and unnecessary. “Let me tell you why I’m doing this show,” KSM began. “Surprisingly, this man, whom I call ‘Macho Afenyo-Markin,’ has become the Macho Crusader against ORAL, labeling it unconstitutional and illegal.”

KSM speculated that had the tables been turned, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power, Afenyo-Markin would have likely been leading the charge to recover alleged looted funds from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). “If it were the NPP in power, promising to recover alleged looted funds from the NDC, would Afenyo-Markin reject the same committee? I doubt it. He’d likely lead the charge with exuberance,” KSM argued.

The satirist criticized Afenyo-Markin for what he saw as an inconsistent position. He suggested that the rejection of the ORAL committee undermines important efforts to address ongoing financial mismanagement. KSM pointed to unresolved issues such as the National Cathedral project, which has come under scrutiny for its extravagant costs without apparent progress, and the abandoned SkyTrain project, which consumed significant public funds with no tangible results.

“Are you trying to impress us with brilliance, or are you dazzling us with bull crap?” KSM provocatively asked. He further stressed that, at a time when the country’s finances were in question, it was crucial to prioritize Ghana’s collective interest over partisan politics.

“Ghana’s progress should come first,” KSM declared. “If the country has been looted, we must recover the loot. It’s not about NDC or NPP—it’s about Ghana.” His comments reflect the growing frustration among some Ghanaians regarding the ongoing political gridlock over accountability and the nation’s economic recovery.

KSM’s remarks are a timely reminder of the need for political leaders to put national interests above partisanship when addressing issues that directly affect the welfare of the country. Whether or not Afenyo-Markin will reconsider his stance remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding the ORAL committee is likely to continue to shape the political discourse in Ghana.