KsTU enters into joint research collaborations with international academic institutions

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), in keeping with its vision of becoming a world-class technical university, has reached out to academic institutions, worldwide, for joint research collaborations, students and staff exchange, and joint degree programmes.

Professor Nana Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice Chancellor, KsTU, said the University currently had 26 international collaborations with the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development, TH Koln University of Applied Sciences, both in Germany, and the Sivas Cumhuriyet University in Turkey.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said under a European Union programme, the University had staff-student exchanges with the above-mentioned institutions.

Recently, it developed two bachelor of science programmes in Mechanical Engineering and Construction Technology with the Rizhao Polytechnic of China, he said, and that those courses were running.

Prof Osei-Wusu Achaw, explaining the concepts of the programmes, said it required that students spent the first year in KsTU, the next two years in China and the last and graduation year at the former.

The University had also partnered with the University of Dresden in Germany to research into waste to energy conversion.

The Vice Chancellor said the International Finance Cooperation was also collaborating with the Department of Building to run a programme in Green Building as well as Institutional Management.

“It is worth noting that we are the only institution in Ghana and the second in Africa to have successfully run the International Finance Cooperation Green Building Programme that was rolled out across the continent in recent times,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress of the collaborations and pledged to keep projecting the university to a transnational educational standard.