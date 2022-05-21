KsTU Signs Multilateral Pact For The Establishment Of pro-TVET Campus

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has signed a multilateral agreement with two Chinese institutions to set up a campus and workshop to advance quality technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The initiative would see the Kumasi-based campus running courses in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Construction Technology, while the Luban workshop takes care of the practical aspect under the assigned programmes.

The pact was jointly signed by Professor Nana Osei Wusu-Achaw, the Vice-Chancellor, KsTU, Prof Ma Fangxing, a Civil Engineering Lecturer at the Rizhao Polytechnic, China, and Mr Xiao Shengtao, the General Manager, China Aviation Technology International Holdings Co., Limited (AVIC International).

Per the agreement, students pursuing courses at the proposed campus would spend the first year in KsTU, the next two years in China and the graduation year at the former.

“We are particularly excited that the proposal we are signing today will pave the way for the establishment of the Rizhao-KsTU Campus and the Luban Workshop in our university to extend TVET education in many disciplines,” Prof Wusu-Achaw said.

He said TVET played a key role in the development of a country and, therefore, lauded the Government for establishing several institutions at higher levels to provide the relevant training.

While expressing optimism about the multilateral agreement, the Vice-Chancellor said it would further build the capacity of the university as it sought to train the critical human resource needed to spearhead the nation’s industrialisation drive.

Mr Xiao indicated that the agreement formed part of the ‘Future of Africa: China-Africa TVET Cooperation Programme.’

This is an international collaboration between Rizhao Polytechnic and KsTU supported by the Chinese Ministry of Education, and organised by the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE).

The initiative was designed to support African youth to improve technical and vocational skills, promote socio-economic development as well as enhance mutual understanding between Africa and China, he said.

Prof Ma, on his part, hinted that deserving student would receive special scholarships to study varied programmes at the Rizhao Polytechnic, China.

A total of 15 students from KsTU have been chosen to study at the Polytechnic for two years.