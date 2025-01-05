KT Hammond Bids Farewell to Parliament After Over Two Decades of Service

KT Hammond, one of Ghana’s most enduring political figures, has officially stepped down from his role as the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, marking the end of an illustrious parliamentary career spanning over two decades.

Hammond, who has served in Parliament since 2001, shared his reflections on his political journey after his party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections. In a poignant video that has since gone viral, Hammond expressed a mixture of regret and gratitude. “I feel sorry for Ghanaians because I am exiting power,” he said, his voice tinged with emotion. “I have been thinking about it so hard,” his words resonating with the gravity of his departure and its potential impact on his constituents.

Hammond’s tenure in Parliament, which began with his victory in the 2000 elections, came to an end after he narrowly lost to Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections. Hammond received 13,275 votes, while Dorani edged ahead with 14,229 votes, claiming the victory that signals a new chapter for the Adansi Asokwa constituency.

Over the years, KT Hammond has become known for his charismatic presence, boldness in parliamentary debates, and unapologetic approach to speaking his mind. His tenure, however, was not without controversy, as his statements often sparked both admiration and criticism in equal measure.

Hammond’s political career began in January 2001 when he won the seat for Adansi Asokwa in the General Election held on December 7, 2000. He was re-elected five times, serving consecutive terms in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh parliaments of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. His retirement marks the conclusion of an era in Ghanaian politics, as he steps down after serving his constituency and the nation for more than two decades.