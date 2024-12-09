KT Hammond Reflects on Defeat After Two Decades of Representing Adansi Asokwa

KT Hammond, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, has expressed his thoughts on his unexpected defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

After serving the constituency since 2001, Hammond, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was ousted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani.

In an interview with Joy News, Hammond, who secured 13,229 votes in the final count, shared his surprise and disappointment. He recalled his campaigning efforts, noting, “There were places that I had done so much that when I went round to campaign, they told me they would thank me with their vote. I now think what they said was an irony.”

His comments reflect the deep sense of disbelief after losing to Dorani, who garnered 14,229 votes to clinch the position of MP-elect for Adansi Asokwa. Hammond’s loss marks a significant shift in the constituency, which had long been considered a stronghold of the NPP and his own leadership.

Throughout his tenure, Hammond was known for his contributions to regional development, particularly in infrastructure and education. However, the results of this election suggest a changing political climate in the area, with voters opting for Dorani and the NDC instead.

“I’ve worked hard for this constituency, and I thought that would be appreciated at the polls,” Hammond said. “But politics is full of surprises, and it’s clear that the people wanted a change.”

His defeat, marking the end of over two decades of representation, reflects the evolving political dynamics in the region and signals a potential shift in voter sentiment.