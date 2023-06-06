KTU best engineering students grab Kasapreko Excellence Award

Mr. Adjei Ransford Yaw and Bafflo Christian Lawer have won the 2023 Kasapreko Excellence Award after being adjudged the best engineering students for the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) 2023 graduating class.

Mr. Adjei picked up the Kasapreko’s Excellence Award after emerging as the best Electrical Engineering student, while Mr. Bafflo was also adjudged the best HND Mechanical Engineering student.

To celebrate their outstanding performances, the two students received a cash prize of GH₵3000, a laptop each, and a commemorative plaque.

Furthermore, they have been offered the opportunity to undertake their national service at Kasapreko Company Limited.

Solomon Owusu Bonnah, the HR Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited, emphasised that the award aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students with a platform to apply their knowledge practically.

“The Excellence Award is an initiative that supports technical student graduates in Ghana, recognising their academic excellence and providing financial support for further education or career beginnings in their chosen field. Our goal is to encourage and motivate students to excel in their studies and become leaders in their communities.”

“Kasapreko firmly believes that investing in technical education is vital for national development and the growth of the manufacturing industry. Over the past five years, the company has provided graduating students from various technical schools with the opportunity to serve them, enabling them to put their learning into practice.

“This initiative has yielded positive results, leading Kasapreko to express its commitment to extending the programme to all technical universities across the country.”

Eng/Dr. Samuel Annim Ofosu, Faculty Head of the Engineering Department at KTU, expressed gratitude for Kasapreko’s generous gesture and congratulated the students who excelled in their respective courses.

He stated, “We extend our thanks to the management and staff of Kasapreko for establishing this award and giving students the chance to serve with them during their national service. We hope this relationship with Kasapreko will endure.”

Adjei and Bafflo expressed their joy at receiving the Kasapreko Excellence Award and eagerly anticipated their tenure of service with the company. Adjei stated, “I am extremely delighted to win the Kasapreko Excellence Award, and I would like to express my gratitude to the company for offering me this opportunity. I look forward to making a significant impact during my time with them.”

The Kasapreko Excellence Award exemplifies the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility as it nurtures and provides valuable work exposure to these exceptional students.