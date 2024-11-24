Monday, November 25, 2024
    Entertainment

    Kuami Eugene Confident He Will Thrive After Leaving Lynx Entertainment

    Renowned musician Kuami Eugene has expressed confidence in his ability to maintain a successful career even after parting ways with Lynx Entertainment, the label that has supported him for several years.

    The “Rock Star” hitmaker shared his optimism, stating that while he plans to start his own record label, he still considers himself under the mentorship of Lynx Entertainment’s CEO, Richie Mensah. According to Kuami Eugene, Richie, with his extensive experience in the music industry, has played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

    “I’ve been with Richie for eight years, and he has given me the opportunity to start something with him being the godfather of everything,” Kuami Eugene said in a recent interview. “I’ve learned so much. I’ve been in the studio with Richie, producing, and I’ve picked up valuable production skills. He knows so much about this business and has made so many people.”

    The musician further emphasized his aim to be the first artiste to exit Lynx Entertainment while still maintaining a strong and thriving career. “Thankfully, I’m trying to be the first Lynx artiste that will part ways with the label and won’t have everybody saying he is lost. I’m still under his wings, and he’s teaching me,” he added.

    Kuami Eugene’s decision to establish his own label, Rock Star Records, marks an important milestone in his career, and his continued respect for Richie’s mentorship underscores the strong foundation on which his future ambitions are built.

