Kuami Eugene: “I Have Made Enough Money, but Music Is About Passion and Legacy”

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, has revealed that he has accumulated enough wealth from his music career to live comfortably, even if he decides to quit music.

In a candid interview with Amansan Krakye, Eugene expressed confidence in his financial success, stating, “Maybe if we talk about finances or monetary terms, like someone who has achieved so much fortune from music, then as for that one, I could stop doing music. Because I think that I have been able to accumulate so much money that if I decide to stop doing music today, I would never be poor or go hungry.”

Despite his financial security, the musician emphasized that his passion for music goes beyond monetary gain. “But doing music for me is not just about making money. The passion is also part of it, and the love for the music and putting information out there all the time,” he said.

Kuami Eugene shared that his goal is to inspire and motivate people through his music. “I want people to listen to my music in the morning and feel inspired or motivated to work,” he said. He further explained that his commitment to music is about leaving a lasting legacy. “If I stop doing music, all these messages from me won’t be fulfilled. It’s not all about money, but as for the money, by the grace of God, I have acquired a lot. It’s about leaving behind a legacy for my songs to be played even at my old age,” he added.

Kuami Eugene’s remarks highlight his belief that his music is a tool for motivation and inspiration, with a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term financial gain.