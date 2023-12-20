Kuami Eugene, Joyce Blessing, others join Wofa Sem’s donation to widows

Ghanaian celebrities, Kuami Eugene, Joyce Blessing and some others over the weekend joined Wofa Sem, a benevolent businessman to put smiles on the faces of widows in Tepa, Ashanti Region.

The items included clothing, bags of rice, oil and food to thousands of widows in the area.

Alongside the kind gesture was a health screening which was also organised by the team.

Speaking on behalf of Wofa Sem was renowned Ghanaian movie actor, Collins Oteng who said the donation was part of their yearly activities of showing love to widows

He said most of these widows struggle to cater for themselves and families after losing their loved ones.

“Wofa Sem is dedicated to supporting the needy at all times, but government can also do more to support widows who are struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

He urged the government to consider establishing a dedicated ministry or incorporating a widows’ support system under the Ministry of Gender to ensure a more comprehensive assistance for widows.

The renowed movie actor called on Ghanaians to be mindful of how they treat widows and extend their support to them.

Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem, Paramount Chief of Tepa also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Wofa Sem for the gesture.

“My people come to me and ask, what we are doing for them this Christmas so your support has come at the right time to help them celebrate this year’s Christmas” he said.