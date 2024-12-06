Kuami Eugene Opens Up About Challenges Facing Ghanaian Musicians in Pursuit of Global Recognition

Ghanaian Highlife star, Kuami Eugene, has spoken candidly about the hurdles musicians in Ghana face in their quest for international recognition, particularly in the race for prestigious awards like the Grammys.

In a recent interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, the award-winning artist, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, shared that achieving global success requires much more than talent. He highlighted that connections and financial backing are crucial components in reaching the heights of international recognition.

“We are now taking baby steps,” Eugene admitted, acknowledging the long road ahead for Ghanaian musicians hoping to break into global markets.

Eugene emphasized the financial strain that musicians face, even within their home country, Ghana. Promoting a single track often requires substantial investment, with artists needing to pay for airplay on local radio stations. “When we talk about the Grammys, we ought to know that we are now taking baby steps. Even in Ghana, promoting a song demands an artiste to pay for promo,” he explained.

The road to winning a Grammy, according to Kuami Eugene, is full of obstacles. He questioned, “How do you expect us to move from here straight to the Grammys when people demand payment before our songs are played on the airwaves?”

Despite these challenges, Eugene’s career is making significant strides. His record label, Rockstar Records, recently signed a deal with Ditto Music, a UK-based distribution and label services company. This partnership, which strengthens his ties to the US music market, could help broaden his reach internationally and perhaps set a precedent for other Ghanaian artists looking to navigate the industry’s complexities.

While the journey remains challenging, Kuami Eugene’s success serves as a beacon of hope for the future of Ghanaian music on the global stage.