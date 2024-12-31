Kuami Eugene Opens Up on Winning Awards and His Perspective on Success

Eugene Kwame Marfo, known in the music world as Kuami Eugene, has shared his determination to win more awards but clarified that recognition is not the end-all for him.

Speaking during an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the renowned singer and songwriter expressed his views on the significance of awards in his career.

“For me, winning awards is prestigious. It adds value to your brand image, and it’s an accolade that’s important to earn,” Kuami Eugene said. The ‘Rockstar,’ who was crowned ‘Artist of the Year’ at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards, emphasized that while awards are gratifying, they are not his primary focus.

“I’m still working on winning more awards, especially the Artist of the Year,” he noted. However, he made it clear that the lack of awards does not affect his sense of self-worth or happiness. “I don’t really focus too much on that. If I don’t win an award, I’m not going to be broken or depressed. No way at all for me.”

His words highlight a grounded and balanced perspective on success. While Kuami Eugene appreciates the recognition awards bring, he believes that they are not the ultimate measure of his success. “Winning awards is good if it comes, but that’s not the final destination,” he concluded.

Kuami Eugene’s approach to his career serves as a reminder to both fans and aspiring musicians that success is not solely defined by accolades, but by the impact and passion one brings to their craft.