Kuami Eugene Reveals He Wants Children but Not Marriage, for Now

By
News Ghana
-
0
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

Popular musician Kuami Eugene has shared that he is not currently interested in marriage but instead wants to focus on having children.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime, the 27-year-old musician explained that marriage was not on his radar at the moment. “Because I am 27, should I get married? It will start coming to me when I turn 30,” he said.

Kuami Eugene went on to express his desire to have a large family, adding, “Actually, I prefer to have kids for now. I want to have many children. I want to have eight or ten if she can,” he told host Roselyn Felli.

The musician’s comments sparked conversation about his priorities as he focuses on his personal life, with a possible shift in perspective on marriage when he reaches his 30s.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News