Kuami Eugene Reveals Real-Life Inspiration Behind Female Names in His Songs

Kuami Eugene, the popular Ghanaian musician known for hits like Canopy, has revealed that many of the female names featured in his songs, such as Abena, Monica, and Belinda, are inspired by real-life encounters with women he has met.

In a candid conversation with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the ‘Rockstar’ opened up about the personal experiences that shape his music.

Eugene explained that his interactions with women, whether as friends or in relationships, often influence the stories he tells in his songs. “The life that I’m living, both past, present, and future, those that I come into contact with, influence the kind of songs that I do,” he shared.

He continued, “I’ve had a couple of encounters with a certain Abena, so when you listen to my songs, you hear such a name in the lyrics or the title.” The musician confirmed that the names in his tracks are not just random, but represent women he has interacted with in some form. These encounters have inspired him to share stories through his music, bringing a personal touch to his songwriting.

For Kuami Eugene, songwriting is a way to immortalize his experiences and emotions, and the use of real names adds authenticity to the narratives he creates. As his career continues to soar, his ability to blend personal experiences with musical creativity remains a defining feature of his work.