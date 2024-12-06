Kuami Eugene Speaks on Why He Released ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ Ahead of 2024 Elections

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared the motivation behind his song ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’, which features various All-Stars, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Property FM, Kuami Eugene explained that the intensity and sometimes awkward nature of the political discourse surrounding the upcoming elections inspired him to release the track. “I figured that the way we take elections in Ghana sometimes, we take the fun aspect out, but at the end of the day, we’re voting to help someone get a job,” he said.

The musician stressed that the election process should not only focus on selecting the right candidate but also on the well-being and safety of citizens. “Besides the fact that we have to vote for someone who deserves the position, we also have to think about our lives and our safety first,” he added.

Reflecting on the heightened political tension in the country, Kuami Eugene noted that the rhetoric from various political parties has made the election atmosphere somewhat uncomfortable. He continued, “Actually, this particular election looks very intense, especially looking at what the political parties are saying, which has made it a bit awkward.”

To contribute positively during this period, the musician believes that those in the creative arts have a role to play. “So the little we can do as people from the creative arts is to do a song which will remind everybody that your life is important, so you don’t need to die for someone to be elected,” he emphasized.

Through the song, Kuami Eugene aims to encourage peace and remind Ghanaians of the value of their lives during the upcoming election.