Kuami Eugene Urges Drivers to Prioritize Safety During Christmas, Cites Lack of Streetlights

Ghanaian Highlife star Kuami Eugene has issued a heartfelt plea to drivers to exercise caution on the roads during the Christmas season, citing the lack of streetlights as a major safety concern.

Reflecting on his own experience with a car accident earlier this year, the singer emphasized the importance of ensuring vehicle lights are functioning properly, especially when driving at night.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Kuami Eugene highlighted the risks posed by poorly lit streets in many parts of Ghana, noting that the absence of streetlights exacerbates the danger for drivers. “It is very sad that there are no visible lights on our streets in the evening,” he said, stressing that drivers should check their car lights before hitting the road.

“I will plead with us all that during this Christmas festivities, whenever you decide to go out, first of all, check the lights of your car,” he advised, calling for proactive measures to prevent accidents.

Kuami Eugene also urged drivers to be mindful of their speed and prioritize safety over haste. “Think about your life, because we all want to make it into 2025,” he cautioned. “If the driver is over-speeding, tell him to slow down because you’re not travelling to heaven.”

His message is a timely reminder for all road users to take personal responsibility for safety, especially during the festive season when travel increases. With his focus on practical steps and awareness, the singer hopes to see fewer accidents and a safer holiday period for everyone in Ghana.